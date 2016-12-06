Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221477
Date Died
November 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Irma A. Pangrac
23470 Sharon Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher William Krause
Christopher W. Krause, Attorney at Law
23559 Grist Mill Court
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Decedent

Hedy H. Pilwallis
4296 Bentley Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Fiduciary

Irma A. Pangrac
23470 Sharon Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
Christopher William Krause
Christopher W. Krause, Attorney at Law
23559 Grist Mill Court
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2016 EST 221477—Estate of Hedy H. Pilwallis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. W. Krause, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 