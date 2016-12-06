Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221477
- Date Died
- November 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Applicant's Attorney
Decedent
Hedy H. Pilwallis
4296 Bentley DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2016 EST 221477—Estate of Hedy H. Pilwallis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. W. Krause, atty.
