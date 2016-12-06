Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221478
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$120,000.00
Date Died
August 13, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Annie Pearl Taylor
4680 Belfiore Road
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Date Died :Saturday, August 13, 2016

Applicant

Eric Taylor
3603 E. 108th Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Tommy Roberts Jr.
R Engineering Team, LLC
3100 E. 45th Street
Cleveland OH 44127-1088

Text

2016 EST 221478—Estate of Annie Pearl Taylor. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $120,000.00. T. Roberts, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 