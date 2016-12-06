Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221481
Date Died
May 30, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

William M. Ponikvar
483 Lynnview Dr.
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Dean Anthone Colovas
4403 Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Decedent

Laurel M. Radosevic
13705 Thraves Rd.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Monday, May 30, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221481—Estate of Laurel M. Radosevic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. A. Colovas, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 