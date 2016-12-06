Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221481
- Date Died
- May 30, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 24, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
William M. Ponikvar
483 Lynnview Dr.Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
4403 Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103
Decedent
Laurel M. Radosevic
13705 Thraves Rd.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Monday, May 30, 2016
Text2016 EST 221481—Estate of Laurel M. Radosevic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. A. Colovas, atty.
