Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221483
Date Died
June 3, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Peter D. Alcantara
13880 Silver Lake Court
Fort Myers FL 33912

Date Died :Friday, June 3, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221483—Estate of Peter D. Alcantara. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Miller, S. & B., attys.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 