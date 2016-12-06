Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221483
- Date Died
- June 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Peter D. Alcantara
13880 Silver Lake CourtFort Myers FL 33912
Date Died :Friday, June 3, 2016
Text2016 EST 221483—Estate of Peter D. Alcantara. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.