Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221485
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jan 23, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Fabricio Andres Rodas
33-20 Berea Road
Cleveland OH 44111

Old Name

Charlie Andres Ayabaca
33-20 Berea Road
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Maria Rodas
33-20 Berea Road
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2016 MSC 221485—Re: Charlie Andres Ayabaca. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jan. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
