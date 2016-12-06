Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221485
- Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJan 23, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Fabricio Andres Rodas
33-20 Berea RoadCleveland OH 44111
Old Name
Charlie Andres Ayabaca
33-20 Berea RoadCleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Maria Rodas
33-20 Berea RoadCleveland OH 44111
Text2016 MSC 221485—Re: Charlie Andres Ayabaca. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jan. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
