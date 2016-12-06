Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221486
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJan 23, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM3
Applicant
Maria Rodas
3320 Berea RoadCleveland OH 44111
New Name
Leslie Michelle Larrea
3320 Berea RoadCleveland OH 44111
Old Name
Leslie Michelle Tacuri Rodas
Text2016 MSC 221486—Re: Leslie Michelle Tacuri Rodas. Application for name change of minor, third child and beyond, filed. Set for hearing Jan. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.