Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221486
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jan 23, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM3

Applicant

Maria Rodas
3320 Berea Road
Cleveland OH 44111

New Name

Leslie Michelle Larrea
3320 Berea Road
Cleveland OH 44111

Old Name

Leslie Michelle Tacuri Rodas

Text

2016 MSC 221486—Re: Leslie Michelle Tacuri Rodas. Application for name change of minor, third child and beyond, filed. Set for hearing Jan. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 