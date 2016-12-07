Date Filed Wednesday, December 7, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221490 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 24, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221490—Estate of Khadijah Abdullah. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. F. T. Zobec, atty.