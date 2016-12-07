Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221490
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Khadijah Abdullah
10017 Lake Avenue Apt. 207Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Mehrunisa Abdullah
10017 Lake Avenue Apt. 207Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Frank T. Zobec
820 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221490—Estate of Khadijah Abdullah. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. F. T. Zobec, atty.
About your information and the public record.