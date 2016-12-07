Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221490
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Khadijah Abdullah
10017 Lake Avenue Apt. 207
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Mehrunisa Abdullah
10017 Lake Avenue Apt. 207
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Frankee Tyson Zobec
Frank T. Zobec
820 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221490—Estate of Khadijah Abdullah. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. F. T. Zobec, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 