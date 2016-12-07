Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221491
- Date Died
- May 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Marie French
1645 Belle AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Beatrice R. Jordan
14306 DetroitLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Text2016 EST 221491—Estate of Beatrice R. Jordan. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
