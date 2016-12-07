Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221492
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joseph P. Kline
4664 W. 220 St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Elisa A. Borgini Kline
4664 W. 220 St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Fiduciary
Joseph P. Kline
4664 W. 220 St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 221492—Estate of Elisa A. Borgini Kline. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
