Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221492
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joseph P. Kline
4664 W. 220 St.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Elisa A. Borgini Kline
4664 W. 220 St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2016 EST 221492—Estate of Elisa A. Borgini Kline. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. G. Beebe, atty.
