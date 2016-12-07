Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221493
- Date Died
- June 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Ophelia Scacco
13557 Foxcroft Ave.Cleveland OH 44125
Date Died :Sunday, June 12, 2016
Commissioner
Marc Scacco
13557 Foxcroft Ave.Cleveland OH 44125
Commissioner's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Text2016 EST 221493—Estate of Ophelia Scacco. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
