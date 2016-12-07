Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221493
Date Died
June 12, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Ophelia Scacco
13557 Foxcroft Ave.
Cleveland OH 44125

Date Died :Sunday, June 12, 2016

Commissioner

Marc Scacco
13557 Foxcroft Ave.
Cleveland OH 44125
Commissioner's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Text

2016 EST 221493—Estate of Ophelia Scacco. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
