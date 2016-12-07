Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221496
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 5, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Natural Mother
Miyah Hines
2711 Central Ave #429Cleveland OH 44112
Ward
Christiana Hines
3419 E. 121st St.Cleveland OH 44120-4301
Applicant
Carmell C. Vaughters
3419 E. 121st St.Cleveland OH 44120-4301
Text2016 GRD 221496—Re: Christiana Hines. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
