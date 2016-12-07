Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221496
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 5, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Natural Mother

Miyah Hines
2711 Central Ave #429
Cleveland OH 44112

Ward

Christiana Hines
3419 E. 121st St.
Cleveland OH 44120-4301

Applicant

Carmell C. Vaughters
3419 E. 121st St.
Cleveland OH 44120-4301

Text

2016 GRD 221496—Re: Christiana Hines. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
