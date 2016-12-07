Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221501
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
James E. Cashin
5440 Kennedy Ridge RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Applicant
John T. Cashin
6470 Fitch RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070-2228
Fiduciary
John T. Cashin
6470 Fitch RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070-2228
Text2016 EST 221501—Estate of James E. Cashin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. R. Gareau, atty.
About your information and the public record.