Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221503
Bond
1
Date Died
August 13, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Hollie Renninger-Guzman
7032 Hilton Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Saturday, August 13, 2016

Applicant

Ramon Guzman
7032 Hilton Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
David Mitchell Paris
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Fiduciary

Ramon Guzman
7032 Hilton Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Mitchell Paris
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Text

2016 EST 221503—Estate of Hollie Renninger-Guzman. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. D. M. Paris, atty.
