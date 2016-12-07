Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221504
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- October 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mildred Eiben
6306 Gerald AvenueParma OH 44129
Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016
Applicant
George M. Eiben
1041 West 11th AvenueArkdale WI 54613
Applicant's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
George M. Eiben
1041 West 11th AvenueArkdale WI 54613
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221504—Estate of Mildred Eiben. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Martello, atty.
