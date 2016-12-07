Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221504
Bond
1
Date Died
October 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mildred Eiben
6306 Gerald Avenue
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

George M. Eiben
1041 West 11th Avenue
Arkdale WI 54613
Applicant's Attorney
James Patrick Martello
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

George M. Eiben
1041 West 11th Avenue
Arkdale WI 54613
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Patrick Martello
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221504—Estate of Mildred Eiben. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Martello, atty.
