Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221506
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
October 20, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Rodney P. Lumb
22297 Woodfield Trail
Strongsville OH 44149

Decedent

Kathryn Alice Lumb
22297 Woodfield Trail
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2016 EST 221506—Estate of Kathryn Alice Lumb. Will admitted to probate. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00.
