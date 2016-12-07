Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221506
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- October 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Rodney P. Lumb
22297 Woodfield TrailStrongsville OH 44149
Decedent
Kathryn Alice Lumb
22297 Woodfield TrailStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Thursday, October 20, 2016
Text2016 EST 221506—Estate of Kathryn Alice Lumb. Will admitted to probate. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00.
