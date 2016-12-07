Date Filed Wednesday, December 7, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221507 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 10, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 221507—Re: Giana Urse. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.