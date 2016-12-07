Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221507
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 10, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Giana Urse
8137m Bishop CourtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant
Nancy Musarra
Natural Father
Michael Urse
8447 Camden CtBroadview Heights OH 44147
Text2016 GRD 221507—Re: Giana Urse. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
