Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221507
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Giana Urse
8137m Bishop Court
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Applicant

Nancy Musarra

Natural Father

Michael Urse
8447 Camden Ct
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2016 GRD 221507—Re: Giana Urse. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
