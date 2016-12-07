Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221508
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- November 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy G. Bennett
200 Hamlet Hills Dr., Apt. 126Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Monday, November 7, 2016
Applicant
Christopher Kyle Bennett
3537 Nordway Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary
Christopher Kyle Bennett
3537 Nordway Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Text2016 EST 221508—Estate of Dorothy G. Bennett. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
