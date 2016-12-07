Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221512
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Aubrei Naveen Colette Ford
1549 East 85th Street
Cleveland OH 44106

Applicant

Cecelia Griffith
765 East 88th Street, Apt. 9
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2016 GRD 221512—Re: Aubrei Naveen Colette Ford. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
