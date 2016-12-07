Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221512
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Aubrei Naveen Colette Ford
1549 East 85th StreetCleveland OH 44106
Applicant
Cecelia Griffith
765 East 88th Street, Apt. 9Cleveland OH 44108
Text2016 GRD 221512—Re: Aubrei Naveen Colette Ford. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
