Date Filed Wednesday, December 7, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221512 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 10, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2016 GRD 221512—Re: Aubrei Naveen Colette Ford. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.