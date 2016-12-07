Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221517
Date Died
September 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Rita Gill
27070 Cedar Road #277
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016

Applicant

James A. Goldsmith
166o West 2nd Street, Suite 1100
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Text

2016 EST 221517—Estate of Rita Gill. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
