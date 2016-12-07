Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221517
- Date Died
- September 15, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Rita Gill
27070 Cedar Road #277Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, September 15, 2016
Applicant
James A. Goldsmith
166o West 2nd Street, Suite 1100Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Text2016 EST 221517—Estate of Rita Gill. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
About your information and the public record.