Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221519
Date Died
October 1, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Patricia A. Hartman
2675 Mary Lane
Seven Hills OH 44131-5125
Applicant's Attorney
Jason Brandon Mizak
Mizak & Pacetti, LLC
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44134-1615

Decedent

Carl A. Hartman
2675 Mary Lane
Independence OH 44131

Text

2016 EST 221519—Estate of Carl A. Hartman Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Mizak, atty.
