Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221519
- Date Died
- October 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Patricia A. Hartman
2675 Mary LaneSeven Hills OH 44131-5125
Applicant's Attorney
Mizak & Pacetti, LLC
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44134-1615
Decedent
Carl A. Hartman
2675 Mary LaneIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016
Text2016 EST 221519—Estate of Carl A. Hartman Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. B. Mizak, atty.
