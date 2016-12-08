Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221526
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $270,000.00
- Date Died
- May 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Mario A. Perozeni
9644 Brecksville RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016
Applicant
Rene Perozeni
9656 Davidson DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Text2016 EST 221526—Estate of Mario A. Perozeni. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $270,000.00. C. M. Hronek, atty.
About your information and the public record.