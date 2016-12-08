Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221526
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$270,000.00
Date Died
May 28, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Mario A. Perozeni
9644 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016

Applicant

Rene Perozeni
9656 Davidson Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2016 EST 221526—Estate of Mario A. Perozeni. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $270,000.00. C. M. Hronek, atty.
