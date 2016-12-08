Date Filed Thursday, December 8, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221526 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $270,000.00 Date Died May 28, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221526—Estate of Mario A. Perozeni. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $270,000.00. C. M. Hronek, atty.