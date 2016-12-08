Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221527
- Date Died
- June 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- PLW
Decedent
Charles Ehrlich
1733 Hawthorn DriveMayfield Heights OH 44124-1959
Applicant
Barbara Jones
8977 Alexandra CircleWest Palm Beach FL 33414
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Allen Bayer Co., L.P.A.
27600 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere Village OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221527—Estate of Charles Ehrlich. Application to probate lost will filed. P. A. Bayer, atty.
