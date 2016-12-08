Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221527
Date Died
June 18, 2016
Filing Code
PLW

Decedent

Charles Ehrlich
1733 Hawthorn Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-1959

Date Died :Saturday, June 18, 2016

Applicant

Barbara Jones
8977 Alexandra Circle
West Palm Beach FL 33414
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Allen Bayer
Paul Allen Bayer Co., L.P.A.
27600 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere Village OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221527—Estate of Charles Ehrlich. Application to probate lost will filed. P. A. Bayer, atty.
