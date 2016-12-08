Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221528
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Michael J. Petitti
978 West Mill DriveHighland Hts. OH 44143
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Applicant
Christopher Tighe
5347 West Mill DriveHighland Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary
Christopher Tighe
5347 West Mill DriveHighland Hts. OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221528—Estate of Michael J. Petitti. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
