Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221528
Date Died
November 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Michael J. Petitti
978 West Mill Drive
Highland Hts. OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Applicant

Christopher Tighe
5347 West Mill Drive
Highland Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Schmidlin Jr.
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Fiduciary

Christopher Tighe
5347 West Mill Drive
Highland Hts. OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Schmidlin Jr.
Henderson, Schmidlin & McGarry Co. LPA
840 Brainard Rd.
Highland Heights OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221528—Estate of Michael J. Petitti. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Schmidlin, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 