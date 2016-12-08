Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221529
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 5, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Lancelot Madox
11604 Governor Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Next of Kin

Anjanette Hamilton
11604 Governor Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Amy Hurd
16212 Invermere Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117

Next of Kin

Deshun Hamilton
9917 Elizabeth St.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2016 GRD 221529—Re: Lancelot Madox. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.
