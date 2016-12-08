Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221529
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 5, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Lancelot Madox
11604 Governor AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Next of Kin
Anjanette Hamilton
11604 Governor Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Amy Hurd
16212 Invermere Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117
Next of Kin
Deshun Hamilton
9917 Elizabeth St.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2016 GRD 221529—Re: Lancelot Madox. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.
