Date Filed Thursday, December 8, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221529 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 5, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 221529—Re: Lancelot Madox. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.