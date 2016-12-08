Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221531
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 3, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Georgia L. Adams
3516 Glen Allen Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Applicant

Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd. Ste 200
Cleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Van Montez Lowry
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Text

2016 GRD 221531—Re: Georgia L. Adams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. V. M. Lowry, atty.
