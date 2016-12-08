Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221531
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 3, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Georgia L. Adams
3516 Glen Allen DriveCleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd. Ste 200Cleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535
Text2016 GRD 221531—Re: Georgia L. Adams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. V. M. Lowry, atty.
