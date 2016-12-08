Date Filed Thursday, December 8, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221531 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 3, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 221531—Re: Georgia L. Adams. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 3, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. V. M. Lowry, atty.