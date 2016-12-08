Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221534
- Date Died
- March 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Dorothy J. Adcock
6517 Delores BoulevardBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Monday, March 28, 2016
Applicant
Laura J. Brewer
6411 Grosse DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Applicant
Kimberly A. Sardakis
6798 Fry Road44130 OH
Commissioner
John J. Urban
1121 Pearl Road, Suite 5Strongsville OH 44136
Text2016 EST 221534—Estate of Dorothy J. Adcock. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
About your information and the public record.