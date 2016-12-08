Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221534
Date Died
March 28, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Dorothy J. Adcock
6517 Delores Boulevard
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Monday, March 28, 2016

Applicant

Laura J. Brewer
6411 Grosse Drive
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Applicant

Kimberly A. Sardakis
6798 Fry Road
44130 OH

Commissioner

John J. Urban
1121 Pearl Road, Suite 5
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2016 EST 221534—Estate of Dorothy J. Adcock. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
