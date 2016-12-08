Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221535
- Date Died
- May 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Kathleen E. Lesiak
9312 Plymouth Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Dorothy S. Lesiak
9312 Plymouth Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Text2016 EST 221535—Estate of Dorothy S. Lesiak. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
