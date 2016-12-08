Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221535
Date Died
May 10, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Kathleen E. Lesiak
9312 Plymouth Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Dorothy S. Lesiak
9312 Plymouth Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221535—Estate of Dorothy S. Lesiak. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 