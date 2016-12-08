Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221541
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $80,000.00
- Date Died
- October 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Darla Salinas
2206 Granger Rd.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Jean M. Reynolds
27473 Dellwood DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Friday, October 14, 2016
Text2016 EST 221541—Estate of Jean M. Reynolds. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.
