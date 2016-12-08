Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221541
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$80,000.00
Date Died
October 14, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Darla Salinas
2206 Granger Rd.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
John Richard Tullio Jr.
Cavitch, Familo & Durkin Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Jean M. Reynolds
27473 Dellwood Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Friday, October 14, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221541—Estate of Jean M. Reynolds. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 