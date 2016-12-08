Date Filed Thursday, December 8, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221541 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $80,000.00 Date Died October 14, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221541—Estate of Jean M. Reynolds. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. J. R. Tullio, Jr., atty.