Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221543
Date Died
September 28, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Anna Sardis
3494 Kings Mill Run
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
John Brendan Gibbons
John B. Gibbons
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Frank Sardis
2733 Carmen Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221543—Estate of Frank Sardis. Will admitted to probate. J. B. Gibbons, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 