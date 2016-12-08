Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221543
- Date Died
- September 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Anna Sardis
3494 Kings Mill RunRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
John B. Gibbons
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Frank Sardis
2733 Carmen DriveRocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 221543—Estate of Frank Sardis. Will admitted to probate. J. B. Gibbons, atty.
