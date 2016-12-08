Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221544
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
May 23, 2014
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Constantine P. Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
John Patrick Rogers
Kelley & Ferraro, L.L.P.
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

John P. Kilbane
8766 North Gateway Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Friday, May 23, 2014

Text

2016 EST 221544—Estate of John P. Kilbane. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. P. Rogers, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 