Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221544
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- May 23, 2014
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Constantine P. Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public SquareCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, L.L.P.
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
John P. Kilbane
8766 North Gateway DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Friday, May 23, 2014
Text2016 EST 221544—Estate of John P. Kilbane. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. P. Rogers, atty.
About your information and the public record.