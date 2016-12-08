Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221546
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGDec 15, 2016 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Diraus Wagner
16800 Lake Shore Blvd #507Cleveland OH 44110
Text2016 ADV 221546—Adult Protective Services vs Diraus Wagner. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
