Date Filed Thursday, December 8, 2016 Case Number 2016ADV221546 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2016 ADV 221546—Adult Protective Services vs Diraus Wagner. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.