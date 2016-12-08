Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221549
- Date Died
- July 1, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 20, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Phyllis D. Goldston
3300 Chadbourne Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Friday, July 1, 2016
Applicant
Nancy Goldston Knight
49 Lost Pass Rd.Waterville Valley NH 03215
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221549—Estate of Phyllis D. Goldston. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
