Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221549
Date Died
July 1, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Phyllis D. Goldston
3300 Chadbourne Rd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, July 1, 2016

Applicant

Nancy Goldston Knight
49 Lost Pass Rd.
Waterville Valley NH 03215
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221549—Estate of Phyllis D. Goldston. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
