Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221554
Date Died
August 29, 2016
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

E Virginia Shafer
27705 Westchester Pkwy
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, August 29, 2016

Commissioner

Susan J. Mcdonald
320 Main St.
Zanesville OH 43701

Applicant

Dixie M. Streisel
5913 Denise Drive
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Susan J. McDonald
Gottlieb, Johnston, Beam & Dal Ponte PLL
320 Main St.
Zanesville OH 43702-0190

Text

2016 EST 221554—Estate of E Virginia Shafer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. S. J. McDonald, atty.
