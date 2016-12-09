Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221554
- Date Died
- August 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
E Virginia Shafer
27705 Westchester PkwyWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, August 29, 2016
Commissioner
Susan J. Mcdonald
320 Main St.Zanesville OH 43701
Applicant
Dixie M. Streisel
5913 Denise DriveNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Gottlieb, Johnston, Beam & Dal Ponte PLL
320 Main St.
Zanesville OH 43702-0190
Text2016 EST 221554—Estate of E Virginia Shafer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. S. J. McDonald, atty.
