Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221556
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- October 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Yolanda V. Swift-Chesimard
11704 Pindell Chase Dr.Fulton MD 20759
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Decedent
Ruby N. Swift
63 Santin CircleBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Fiduciary
Yolanda V. Swift-Chesimard
11704 Pindell Chase Dr.Fulton MD 20759
Fiduciary's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Text2016 EST 221556—Estate of Ruby N. Swift. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. N. Harding, atty.
About your information and the public record.