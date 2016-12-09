Date Filed Friday, December 9, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221556 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died October 25, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221556—Estate of Ruby N. Swift. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. N. Harding, atty.