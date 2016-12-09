Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221556
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
October 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Yolanda V. Swift-Chesimard
11704 Pindell Chase Dr.
Fulton MD 20759
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Ruby N. Swift
63 Santin Circle
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Fiduciary

Yolanda V. Swift-Chesimard
11704 Pindell Chase Dr.
Fulton MD 20759
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2016 EST 221556—Estate of Ruby N. Swift. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. N. Harding, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 