Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221557
- Date Died
- November 23, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 20, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Christopher Vernor
1376 East Crossings PlaceWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Jules O'hyde
20333 Detroit Road #311Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Text2016 EST 221557—Estate of Jules O'Hyde. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. E. Mills, atty.
About your information and the public record.