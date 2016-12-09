Date Filed Friday, December 9, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221557 Date Died November 23, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 20, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 221557—Estate of Jules O'Hyde. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. E. Mills, atty.