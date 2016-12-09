Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221557
Date Died
November 23, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 20, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Christopher Vernor
1376 East Crossings Place
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Jules O'hyde
20333 Detroit Road #311
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2016 EST 221557—Estate of Jules O'Hyde. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. C. E. Mills, atty.
