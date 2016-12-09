Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221564
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- November 8, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 25, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Michael A. Murphy
5889 Gareau DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Patricia A. Murphy
26720 Lake Of The FallsOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Text2016 EST 221564—Estate of Patricia A. Murphy. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
