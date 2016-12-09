Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221564
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
November 8, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 25, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Michael A. Murphy
5889 Gareau Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Patricia A. Murphy
26720 Lake Of The Falls
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221564—Estate of Patricia A. Murphy. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
