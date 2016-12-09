Date Filed Friday, December 9, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221564 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died November 8, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 25, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221564—Estate of Patricia A. Murphy. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.