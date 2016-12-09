Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221565
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 5, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Michelle Ellis
25110 Tryon Road
Oakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Drew Goldstein
Goldstein & Goldstein, Co. L.P.A.
55 Public Square, Ste 2075
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Alexis Cornelius
25110 Tryon Road
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Text

2016 GRD 221565—Re: Alexis Cornelius. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. D. Goldstein, atty.
