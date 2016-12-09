Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221565
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 5, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Michelle Ellis
25110 Tryon RoadOakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Goldstein & Goldstein, Co. L.P.A.
55 Public Square, Ste 2075
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Alexis Cornelius
25110 Tryon RoadOakwood Village OH 44146
Text2016 GRD 221565—Re: Alexis Cornelius. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. M. D. Goldstein, atty.
