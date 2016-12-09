Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221567
Date Died
November 4, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elsie J. Cavey
1835 Braeburn Park
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Friday, November 4, 2016

Applicant

James R. Valencic
27697 Fullerwood Dr.
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Text

2016 EST 221567—Estate of Elsie J. Cavey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
