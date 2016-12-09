Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221567
- Date Died
- November 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elsie J. Cavey
1835 Braeburn ParkEuclid OH 44117
Applicant
James R. Valencic
27697 Fullerwood Dr.Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2016 EST 221567—Estate of Elsie J. Cavey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
