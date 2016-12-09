Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221568
Date Died
November 2, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 31, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Joan Lares
6537 Gates Mills Bvd
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Decedent

Elizabeth A. Brayer
6537 Gates Mills Blvd.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Text

2016 EST 221568—Estate of Elizabeth A. Brayer. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
