Date Filed Friday, December 9, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221568 Date Died November 2, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 31, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code PLW

Text 2016 EST 221568—Estate of Elizabeth A. Brayer. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. H. Fiebig, atty.