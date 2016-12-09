Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221568
- Date Died
- November 2, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 31, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Joan Lares
6537 Gates Mills BvdMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Decedent
Elizabeth A. Brayer
6537 Gates Mills Blvd.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Text2016 EST 221568—Estate of Elizabeth A. Brayer. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
