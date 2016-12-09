Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221573
Date Died
May 23, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Commissioner

Elizabeth A. Goodwin

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Patricia A. Shannon
28460 Westlake Village Drive D 103
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Monday, May 23, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221573—Estate of Patricia A. Shannon. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 