Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221573
- Date Died
- May 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Patricia A. Shannon
28460 Westlake Village Drive D 103Westlake OH 44145
Date Died :Monday, May 23, 2016
Text2016 EST 221573—Estate of Patricia A. Shannon. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
