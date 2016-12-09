Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221579
Date Died
August 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Barbara A. Davis
4684 Brookwood Drive
Brooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis James Fox
Lesh, Casner & Miller Co., LPA
4150 Belden Village Street, NE
Canton OH 44718-2553

Decedent

Stanley G. Davis
4684 Brookwood Drive
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Monday, August 1, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221579—Estate of Stanley G. Davis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Fox, atty.
