Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221579
- Date Died
- August 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Barbara A. Davis
4684 Brookwood DriveBrooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Lesh, Casner & Miller Co., LPA
4150 Belden Village Street, NE
Canton OH 44718-2553
Decedent
Stanley G. Davis
4684 Brookwood DriveBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Monday, August 1, 2016
Text2016 EST 221579—Estate of Stanley G. Davis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Fox, atty.
