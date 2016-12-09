Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221581
Date Died
May 2, 2014
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Robert D. Holchin
24461 Maple Ridge Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Friday, May 2, 2014

Applicant

Joanne Holchin
24461 Maple Ridge Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Grant Daniel Relic
Grant D. Relic Co., LPA
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212-2947

Text

2016 EST 221581—Estate of Robert D. Holchin. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. G. D. Relic, atty.
