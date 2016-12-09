Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221581
- Date Died
- May 2, 2014
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Robert D. Holchin
24461 Maple Ridge RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, May 2, 2014
Applicant
Joanne Holchin
24461 Maple Ridge RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Grant D. Relic Co., LPA
4178 Center Road
Brunswick OH 44212-2947
Text2016 EST 221581—Estate of Robert D. Holchin. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. G. D. Relic, atty.
