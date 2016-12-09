Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221582
- Date Died
- January 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Magda Molnar
1370 Mazepa TrailParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
John S. Molnar
1370 Mazepa TrailParma OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, January 9, 2016
Text2016 EST 221582—Estate of John S. Molnar. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
