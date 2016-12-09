Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221582
Date Died
January 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Magda Molnar
1370 Mazepa Trail
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Lisa J. Roth
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

John S. Molnar
1370 Mazepa Trail
Parma OH 44134

Text

2016 EST 221582—Estate of John S. Molnar. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
