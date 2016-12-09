Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221583
Date Died
March 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Judith A. Wardley
17381 Old Tannery Trail
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
James Patrick Gruber
James P. Gruber
30195 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 112
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Decedent

Jack G. Wardley
726 Johnson Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Tuesday, March 22, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221583—Estate of Jack G. Wardley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Gruber, atty.
