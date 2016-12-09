Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221583
- Date Died
- March 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Judith A. Wardley
17381 Old Tannery TrailChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
James P. Gruber
30195 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 112
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Jack G. Wardley
726 Johnson AvenueBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Text2016 EST 221583—Estate of Jack G. Wardley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Gruber, atty.
