Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221589
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Ohio Deferred Compensation
257 East Town Street, Suite 457Columbus OH 43215
Defendant
Aig
Po Box 15570Amarillo TX 79105
Defendant
Voya Financial
230 Park AvenueNew York NY 10169
Defendant
John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Rd.Parma OH 44129
Defendant
Blackrock Investments Corporate Communications Dept
55 E. 52nd StreetNew York NY 10055
Defendant
Cfs Investment Advisory Services, L.l.c.
97 Lackawanna Avenue, Suite 101Totowa NJ 07512
Defendant
Morgan Stanley Investment
1300 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Jackson National Life Insurance Co.
1 Corporate WayLansing MI 48951
Plaintiff
Sami Sosnoswsky
7975 Bainbrook Dr.Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlin & Carlin
Chagrin Executive Office Bldg
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2016 ADV 221589—Sami Sosnoswsky vs John P. Koscianski, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. W. A. Carlin, atty.
