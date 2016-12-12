Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 12, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221589
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Ohio Deferred Compensation
257 East Town Street, Suite 457
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Aig
Po Box 15570
Amarillo TX 79105

Defendant

Voya Financial
230 Park Avenue
New York NY 10169

Defendant

John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Rd.
Parma OH 44129

Defendant

Blackrock Investments Corporate Communications Dept
55 E. 52nd Street
New York NY 10055

Defendant

Cfs Investment Advisory Services, L.l.c.
97 Lackawanna Avenue, Suite 101
Totowa NJ 07512

Defendant

Morgan Stanley Investment
1300 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Jackson National Life Insurance Co.
1 Corporate Way
Lansing MI 48951

Plaintiff

Sami Sosnoswsky
7975 Bainbrook Dr.
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Plaintiff's Attorney
William Anthony Carlin
Carlin & Carlin
Chagrin Executive Office Bldg
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2016 ADV 221589—Sami Sosnoswsky vs John P. Koscianski, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. W. A. Carlin, atty.
