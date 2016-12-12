Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221590
- Date Died
- November 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Grace T. Fitzgerald
8545 Lincolnshire Blvd.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Linda Fitzgerald
9627 Fernwood Drive, Apt. J222Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Text2016 EST 221590—Estate of Grace T. Fitzgerald. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Valore, atty.
