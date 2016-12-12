Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 12, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221590
Date Died
November 19, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Grace T. Fitzgerald
8545 Lincolnshire Blvd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016

Applicant

Linda Fitzgerald
9627 Fernwood Drive, Apt. J222
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Text

2016 EST 221590—Estate of Grace T. Fitzgerald. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Valore, atty.
