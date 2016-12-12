Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221595
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 5, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Darlene Cabot
23492 David Dr #217North Olmsted OH 44070
Natural Father
Brian Cabot
3186 W. 97th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Ward
Michael Anthony Cabot
23492 David Dr #217North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2016 GRD 221595—Re: Michael Anthony Cabot. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
