Date Filed Monday, December 12, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221595 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 5, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2016 GRD 221595—Re: Michael Anthony Cabot. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.