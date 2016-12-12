Date Filed Monday, December 12, 2016 Case Number 2016MSC221600 Hearing MISCELLANEOUS HEARING Jan 25, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code ATSS

Text 2016 MSC 221600—Re: Delaney Smith. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing Jan. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. D. Manner, atty.