Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221601
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $200,000.00
- Date Died
- September 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Peter A. Russell
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A-2Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Crawford Samford
19779 Hilliard Blvd.,Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016
Text2016 EST 221601—Estate of Crawford Samford III. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00.
