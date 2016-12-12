Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 12, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221601
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
September 30, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Peter A. Russell
10950 Pearl Road, Suite A-2
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Crawford Samford
19779 Hilliard Blvd.,
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2016 EST 221601—Estate of Crawford Samford III. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00.
