Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221603
- Date Died
- June 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Frank Thomas
3431 East 116th StreetShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Sunday, June 12, 2016
Applicant
Ola Ree Thomas
3431 East 116th StreetShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Text2016 EST 221603—Estate of Frank Thomas. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
