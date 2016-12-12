Probate

Date Filed
Monday, December 12, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221603
Date Died
June 12, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Frank Thomas
3431 East 116th Street
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Sunday, June 12, 2016

Applicant

Ola Ree Thomas
3431 East 116th Street
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Text

2016 EST 221603—Estate of Frank Thomas. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
